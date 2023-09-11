My Dubai Rent: Entertainer rents Shoreline apartment for Dh150,000

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Professional singer and entertainer Wim Hoste owned an apartment in Palm Jumeirah but now rents a spacious three-bedroom home after a change of heart about possibly leaving Dubai.

The Belgian, 59, performs cabaret-style shows around the city and elsewhere, including his mezzo soprano wife Jin Soo-young’s native South Korea.

The couple moved to Shoreline, one of the Palm’s best-known residential addresses, three years ago. They pay about Dh150,000.

Mr Hoste says the apartment has space for rehearsals and his other role as a transport, logistics and trading consultant.

He took The National on a tour …

Please describe your home

We have one big master bedroom, the living room and kitchen, and a guest/maid’s room, which is quite big. Then another room where we put the TV and a bed, and my office where it is possible to let someone sleep.

So three bedrooms, plus one maid’s room, two bathrooms and two toilet rooms, one with shower.

Plus, there’s a big balcony. The view is not the best, but it’s okay.

We have something like 2,250 square feet, on the third floor.

Where have you lived before?

We were living (owned) in Tiara Residences, on the opposite side.

Then I was staying in hotel apartments in Barsha Heights and the Marina while my wife was mostly in Korea.

Why choose this area?

My wife really wanted to live here. We have been here (on the Palm) almost 13 years.

It’s easy to come in and out. It’s rare there are problems with traffic, maybe once in a while such as New Year’s Eve, but it’s accessible.

I think the air is better with the freshness of the sea. We love to walk on the beach and swim in the sea.

It makes it all very attractive and still a good location in Dubai.

What kind of facilities are around you?

We live next to Nakheel Mall, about 50 metres from here. It’s so easy to go there whenever something is needed. It has everything.

There is a good gym, and a gym in the mall if you want to do some classes. We have access to the beach and a swimming pool.

We chose this place because we are in the best location, in my opinion. We are next to some very pleasant walking areas.

West Beach is an amazing place, close by. We often go to Club Vista Mare.

The choice (of dining) is amazing and we’re in the middle of everything.

Is it a sociable location?

It’s vibrant. It’s a neighbourhood where people connect.

We know our neighbours well. When we walk in and out of the building there’s always a very good chance you meet somebody that you know.

These apartments also allow animals. We don’t have any, but when you walk around it’s really nice to see dogs and cats. If you’re a pet lover, it’s amazing. And it’s nice to hear kids playing.

Anything you would alter?

The bathrooms, showers and toilets could be upgraded. They’re all right, but that’s the only weak point.

Many people are renewing (upgrading) their apartments, so there’s a bit of noise, but it’s always between normal hours. That’s the only thing that could bother us.

Our neighbours are very friendly; we don’t have anything to complain about.

Do you think you get value for money?

At this moment, yes. It was a good deal here at the time, moving at the beginning of Covid when it was that panic period.

Of course, market rates are increasing. Our renewal is in January, so we will most likely be paying Dh160,000.

It’s still a good price related to the market today – at least Dh190,000, maybe even Dh200,000 (for the equivalent building unit). And I have a good relationship with the owner.

What made you switch from owning to renting?

Before Covid I didn’t know if I wanted to stay. We were planning maybe to go back to Europe, then my wife was in Korea most of the time, starting her studies and doing a lot of theatre. So I said, ‘Let’s sell the apartment and then see how it goes’.

We were in between here, a hotel apartment, and Korea, and then Covid came and it made us like Dubai more than ever because of the way we could live … one of the best places in the world.

The (sale) deal was fine, but if you compare it to what I would have got now … if I could go back in time I would not have sold at that time.

What’s done is done and I don’t regret anything. I thought it would be wise to sell with no pressure because if you want to leave and then suddenly need to sell, everything becomes a rush.

Read More My Dubai Rent: The dog lover who swapped Canada for exclusive Dubai Hills neighbourhood

Do you plan to remain in Shoreline?

At this moment, the plan is to stay. But you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.

It’s difficult to plan very long term. We’re very happy here, but if there is a better opportunity …