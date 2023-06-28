South Koreans now a year younger as traditional age system dropped

South Koreans have become one or two years younger under a new law lining up the nation's age-counting system with international standards.

The law moves the country away from a centuries-old system that makes South Koreans one year old at birth, counting time in the womb.

Under that system, everyone becomes one year older with the turn of the year, rather than on their birthday, meaning a baby born on December 31 would be considered two years old on January 1.

From Wednesday, South Korea will use the international system that calculates age according to a person's date of birth, meaning everyone will officially become a year or two younger.

"It feels good," Lee Jung-hee, a homemaker in Seoul, told AFP.

"For people like me, who were supposed to turn 60 next year, it makes you feel like you're still young."

China, Japan, and North Korea dropped the system decades ago, but it has endured in the South, even as the country played a larger role on the international stage.

"It's confusing when a foreigner asks me how old I am as I know they mean international age, so I have to do some calculations," office worker Hong Suk-min told AFP.

Mr Hong said, after a pause, that he was 45 in international age and 47 under the old South Korean system.

The new law will bring about changes in many legal and administrative functions, including the age listed on a passport, the age at which a person can be prosecuted as a juvenile, retirement benefits and healthcare services.

The government hopes the move will ease confusion over issues including eligibility for pensions and free travel benefits.

"There is a difference between the age Koreans use in their daily lives and their legal age and because of that, various legal disputes may arise," Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu told AFP.

Mr Lee, who is overseeing the official age change, began a media briefing on Monday by attempting to teach the assembled South Korean journalists how to determine their ages.

"Subtract your birth year from the current year. If your birthday has passed, that's how old you are, and if your birthday has not passed, subtract one to get your age," he said.

Some areas, including the school year and eligibility for mandatory military service, are determined by another age system, known as "year age", which will remain in place for now, Mr Lee said.

This means that, for example, everyone born in 2004, whether in January or December, is eligible to begin the military enlistment process from January 1, 2023, because they are all legally considered to have met the minimum required age of 19.

Age matters

The idea behind "year age" is to ease South Korea's linguistic-linked hierarchies by ensuring everyone in one school year is considered the same age and so can speak to each other without using honorifics.

Age affects a person's relative social status and dictates which titles and honorifics must be used to address others.

"It's hard to communicate with people without knowing their age," anthropologist Mo Hyun-joo told AFP.

People typically use terms such as "unni" and "oppa", meaning older sister and older brother, respectively, rather than names in conversation, she said.

For now, most South Koreans, such as school pupil Yoon Jae-ha, from the southern port town of Busan, can simply enjoy feeling younger as the new legislation comes into effect.

"My age has shrunk. I like being younger because then my mum will take care of me longer," he told AFP.