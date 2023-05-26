Man arrested after opening plane door minutes before landing at South Korean airport

All 194 passengers disembarked safely, Asiana Airlines said

The emergency exit on the Asiana Airlines plane after a passenger opened it during a flight. The plane landed safely. AP
Hadya Al Alawi
May 26, 2023
A man has been arrested after opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it was landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea on Friday.

There were 200 people on board, 194 of them passengers, who all landed safely, the airline said.

Flight OZ8124 was on the way from Jeju Island in South Korea.

The plane's door was opened near the end of the flight, minutes before it landed, local media reported.

A video showing the terrifying moment the passenger, a man in his thirties, opened the door, was circulating on Twitter.

The aircraft was about 250 metres above ground when the door opened, officials said.

It is unclear yet what the suspect's motives were, but witnesses say he tried to jump out after opening the door.

Flight attendants shouted for help from male passengers and people around clung to him, the agency reported.

A dozen passengers experienced breathing difficulties and some were taken to hospital, South Korea's news agency Yonhap said.

Several school-age children were on the plane on their way to a weekend sporting event.

Asiana Airlines said police have launched a full investigation.

The passenger is arrested at Daegu International Airport, South Korea. AP

Updated: May 26, 2023, 9:52 AM
AirlinesAviation
