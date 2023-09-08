Partial closure of major road out of Abu Dhabi announced

The two lanes on the E10, near Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi, will reopen to traffic on Monday morning. Victor Besa / The National.

Sep 08, 2023
A section of one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads will be partly closed until Monday, September 11.

Two left-hand lanes on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) will be closed from 10pm on Friday, September 8, until 6am on Monday, the Integrated Transport Centre said.

The lane closures will run from the start of Khalifa City and continue past Al Raha Mall. They will end before Abu Dhabi International Airport.

A map shared by the ITC on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed what part of the road, which leads to Dubai and Al Shahama, would be affected.

The centre called on motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

The map of the closures shared by ITC. Photo: Integrated Transport Centre / @ITCAbuDhabi / X

Updated: September 08, 2023, 9:57 AM
