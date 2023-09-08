Partial closure of major road out of Abu Dhabi announced

A section of one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads will be partly closed until Monday, September 11.

Two left-hand lanes on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) will be closed from 10pm on Friday, September 8, until 6am on Monday, the Integrated Transport Centre said.

The lane closures will run from the start of Khalifa City and continue past Al Raha Mall. They will end before Abu Dhabi International Airport.

A map shared by the ITC on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed what part of the road, which leads to Dubai and Al Shahama, would be affected.

The centre called on motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.