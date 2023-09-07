UAE sends ship carrying 23 ambulances to Ukraine

The UAE has sent a ship carrying 23 ambulances to Ukraine to support the country's health sector during the continuing conflict with Russia.

The equipment was shipped on Thursday as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian drive to support needy countries around the world, state news agency Wam reported.

Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE ambassador to Ukraine, said that the UAE will continue with its relief efforts to support the Ukrainian people.

The UAE aims to send 50 ambulances to support Ukraine, as part of its ongoing foreign aid programme, according to Majid bin Kamal, director of humanitarian support and aid in the Office of International Affairs.

Last month, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 10,000 school bags and 2,500 laptops to support Ukrainian pupils, and a ship loaded with 250 tonnes of aid, which included personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets.

Read more UAE sends thousands of school bags and laptops to Ukrainian pupils

The latter shipment arrived in Poland and Romania by sea before being transported to Ukraine.

In October 2022, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine after an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The move came a day after Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed at the time said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

The UAE also established an air bridge to ensure essential supplies can reach those hit hardest by the crisis.

Ukraine and Russia conflict latest – in pictures