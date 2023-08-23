UAE sends thousands of school bags and laptops to Ukrainian pupils

The UAE on Wednesday sent an aid plane carrying 10,000 school bags and 2,500 laptops to support Ukrainian pupils affected by the continuing conflict in their homeland.

The crucial assistance has been delivered in partnership with the Foundation of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olina Zelenska, state news agency Wam reported.

Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Ukraine, said the humanitarian mission would help pupils studying remotely after seeking refuge in neighbouring nations due to the Russian invasion.

It is the latest show of support from the Emirates to the crisis-hit country.

UAE delivers vital support

Earlier this month, the UAE sent a ship loaded with 250 tonnes of vital aid to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The shipment – which included personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets – arrived in Poland and Romania by sea before being transported to Ukraine.

In October 2022, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The move came a day after Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

The UAE has established an air bridge to ensure essential supplies can reach those hit hardest by the crisis.

About 550 tonnes of aid – including food and medical supplies, 2,520 generators and six ambulances – have been transported on 11 aid flights to Ukraine so far.

Further relief has been delivered to refugees seeking sanctuary in neighbouring Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

In June, a UAE delegation visited Mr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on an official trip.

Led by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the officials conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and other UAE leaders.

Mr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its support during the country's crisis, highlighting Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to maintaining stability in the region.