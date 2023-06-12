UAE delegation meets President Zelenskyy on official visit to Ukraine

A UAE delegation has visited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on an official trip.

Led by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the officials conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and other UAE leaders, reported Wam.

Mr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its support during the country's crisis, highlighting Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

The meeting, held in Kyiv, also included discussions about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in the wake of the conflict.

Ms Al Mheiri also met Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady. They talked about the UAE’s humanitarian support for children affected by the Ukrainian crisis.

The two officials also discussed new projects to rebuild and renovate damaged hospitals and schools, and developments related to the “Family-Type Orphanages” project, which the UAE supported by allocating $4 million to construct ten buildings that can accommodate about 100 children.

Ms Zelenska conveyed her gratitude to the UAE's government and people for the relief aid being sent to support Ukrainian people still in the country and those forced to flee.

Ms Al Mheiri emphasised that the UAE government remains steadfast in its support to the troubled nation through the continuing donation of supplies, including 2,500 computers to assist students with remote learning during the conflict.

As part of a collaboration with the Ukrainian embassy in the UAE, Ms Al Mheiri presented Ms Zelenska with a collection of letters sent by Ukrainian children living in the UAE to their friends in Ukraine in a gesture representing hope.

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian drive to support and provide relief to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

In October, Sheikh Mohamed directed the provision of $100 million to support Ukrainian civilians.

The UAE also sent three aircraft carrying emergency supplies, including 2,520 power generators, an additional 11 aircraft carrying supplies, 540 tonnes of medical and food supplies, and 94 tonnes of non-food items. It also provided six ambulances to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.