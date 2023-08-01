UAE sends 250 tonnes of aid to support Ukraine

The UAE has sent a ship loaded with 250 tonnes of vital aid to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The shipment – which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets – left the Emirates on Monday and will arrive in Poland and Romania by sea before being transported to Ukraine.

The Office of International Affairs, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is preparing a further donation of school supplies, including computers for pupils.

The UAE has sought to deliver assistance to the country since the war with Russia began.

In October 2022, the UAE pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The move came a day after Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

UAE delivers key support

The UAE has established an air bridge to ensure essential supplies can reach those hit hardest by the crisis.

About 550 tonnes of aid – including food and medical supplies, 2,520 generators and six ambulances – have been transported on 11 aid flights to Ukraine so far.

Further relief has been delivered to refugees seeking sanctuary in neighbouring Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

In June, a UAE delegation visited Mr Zelenskyy in Ukraine on an official trip.

Led by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the officials conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and other UAE leaders.

Mr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its support during the country's crisis, highlighting Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

The meeting, held in Kyiv, also included discussions about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Ms Al Mheiri also met Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady. They talked about the UAE’s humanitarian support for children affected by the Ukrainian crisis.

The two also discussed new projects to rebuild and renovate damaged hospitals and schools, and developments related to the “family type orphanages” project, which the UAE supported by allocating $4 million to construct 10 buildings that can accommodate about 100 children.

