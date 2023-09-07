Pakistani cricket fan hits a winner with Dh1m Mahzooz prize

A recent arrival to the UAE has started his life in the Emirates with a bang after taking home a Dh1 million raffle prize.

Muhammad, 27, moved from his home country Pakistan with his wife less than a year ago and began regularly taking part in the draw.

"I am still finding it difficult to believe that I won, especially since I purchased my Mahzooz water bottle just 25 minutes before the cut-off time,” he said.

“I didn't check my email at first because my friend and I were planning to watch the cricket match between India and Pakistan, but the match was called off due to rain.

"I had a feeling that I had won the third prize of Dh250 only. My friend insisted that I read my email from Mahzooz. It turned out that he had a gut feeling that I would win something big that night, and his feelings were true – I won Dh1 million [$272,294].”

The sports fan shared his plans for the money, saying he would like to help educate underprivileged children back home as well as having a desire to go abroad.

"I would like to use this windfall to clear off my financial liabilities and travel to Saudi Arabia for religious purposes."

The 144th Mahzooz draw was held on September 2 and named 799 winners.

Also among the lucky ones was Nimil from India.

The 38-year-old father of three came to the UAE about 15 years ago with an engineering degree, and is now taking home Dh50,000 in 22-carat gold coins.

"This reward is a lifeline that will help me establish some financial stability and a safety net for my family,” he said.