Dubai technician plans to build dream home in Nepal with Dh1 million Mahzooz draw win

A Nepalese technician at a Dubai construction materials company is planning to build a dream home for his family in his native country with the Dh1 million ($272,000) prize he won in the weekly Mahzooz raffle.

Tulsi, 29, who lives in Al Quoz and whose surname was not disclosed by organisers, scooped the seven-figure prize on Saturday.

The married man has lived in the UAE for 11 years and started playing Mahzooz 18 months ago.

The second major winner in the draw was Ageeb, 44, a mechanical engineer who works in Ajman. He who won gold coins worth Dh50,000 ($13,600) in the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw.

Originally from Sudan but raised in the UAE, the father-of-five started playing Mahzooz in February.

Saturday's draw saw 742 participants take home at total of Dh1,382,250 ($376,000) in prize money across the different prize categories.

Read More Indian cook becomes Dubai entrepreneur after winning Dh10m jackpot

Mahzooz's weekly draw gives entrants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1 million.

Those who taking part until September 2 will be automatically entered in the special golden draw for a chance to win a prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins.

Last month, Indian technician Sachin, 47, from Mumbai scooped the Dh20 million ($5.4 million) jackpot when he matched all five numbers.

Sachin, who has lived in Dubai for 25 years, thanked his lucky cat Milo for his win.

“The kitten was certainly lucky for me, and we have been giving it special treats since,” he told The National.

He has no plans to give up his job and will use the money for his children's education.