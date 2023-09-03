Sultan Al Neyadi begins journey home after six-month mission on space station

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is set to arrive back on Earth on Monday, after departing the International Space Station to begin a 17-hour journey home.

Dr Al Neyadi and three of his colleagues undocked from the orbiting outpost aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule at about 3.05pm on Sunday, bringing an end to their six-month stay in orbit.

He had arrived on the station on March 3 to carry out the Arab world’s longest space mission and later carried out the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut.

“Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination,” Dr Al Neyadi posted on X, formerly Twitter, before undocking.

“I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection. Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon.”

Dr Al Neyadi, Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 8.17am on Monday, UAE time.

The three astronauts are part of the Crew-6 mission by Nasa and SpaceX and were assigned more than 200 science experiments.

Dr Al Neyadi also carried out more than 19 science investigations that were assigned to him by universities across the UAE.

Most of the science work involved research on how microgravity affects the human body and mind, others included harvesting plants from the ISS nursery.

Dr Al Neyadi's father, Saif Al Neyadi, wished his son good luck as he began his journey home.

“This is a milestone in the history of the Arabs and the UAE, and for you as well,” he said.

“We are all excited and eagerly awaiting your safe return, raising high the flag of the UAE and making our President – our leader, teacher and source of inspiration – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the Rulers of the Emirates, as well as Emiratis and Arabs all proud.

"We wish you success. We are excited to welcome you after your safe return and celebrate your achievements."

The journey home

A busy schedule awaits UAE astronaut Dr Al Neyadi once he returns to Earth on Monday.

Medical tests, a reunion with family and friends, and celebrations in the Emirates are going to take up most of his time.

Once the capsule has safely splashed down, crew on a nearby boat will inspect the craft to ensure it is not releasing any toxic gases.

It will then be carried by the boat to SpaceX's recovery ship, where engineers will unbolt the hatch to allow the astronauts to exit.

Because they have spent six months in space, they will likely have to be carried out, as their bodies need to readjust to gravity.

The astronauts will be placed on a stretcher-type transport after they are taken out of the Dragon.

They will then go through medical screenings that measure their sense of balance, with healthcare teams on the lookout for dizziness, nausea and headaches.

Once they are cleared, the astronauts will board a flight to Houston, Texas, where they will be reunited with family and friends.

Dr Al Neyadi and his colleagues will not be able to go home right away, as they will have to take part in more medical tests over the following week.

He will return to the UAE after the health screenings to reunite with family and friends, and take part in celebrations held in his honour.