UAE hit by thick fog on first day back at school

Parts of the UAE were shrouded in dense fog on Monday morning as thousands of motorists hit the roads for the back-to-school commute.

Visibility was hampered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as misty weather rolled in.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80kph on some routes, as the National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather alert.

The NCM said foggy conditions could persist until 8.30am, with coastal and internal western areas affected.

Temperatures and humidity remain high across the Emirates, with a hot and hazy day forecast.

The worst fog swept across the country before 7am, with skies clearing shortly after on one of the busiest days of the year on the country's roads.

Read More Accident Free Day: UAE drivers eagerly embrace initiative to clear four black points

Police forces across the country have put safety plans in place to deal with an expected increase in traffic during Monday's peak drop-off and pickup periods.

More than one million pupils are expected to return to classrooms in the UAE.

Authorities have launched an Accident-Free Day on Monday, offering drivers a chance to remove four black points off their licence if they sign an online pledge and steer clear of trouble on the roads.

The initiative aims to reduce accidents and improve road safety.