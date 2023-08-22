Five family members die in car crash in Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah

A Jordanian man and his four children have died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.

The family, who were returning to the UAE after performing Umrah, were involved in a traffic accident on the motorway between Makkah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The father and four children died at the scene. The mother survived with severe injuries.

Malik Khormah, and his four children – Akram, Maya, Dana and Deema – were named in a Facebook post by the wife's sister on Monday night.

"With faith in God's will and destiny, we mourn the loss of my sister's husband, Malek Khormah, and their four children, Akram, Maya, Dana, and Dima, who were called to God's mercy after a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia. They were returning home after performing the sacred rituals of Umrah," the post read.

"We extend our heartfelt prayers for my sister Muna's recovery and seek the Almighty God's grace to grant her strength and serenity in this time of profound grief."

It is not clear when or how the accident took place, and no details have been released by authorities.

Haitham Khattab, the Jordanian embassy's representative in the northern region in Saudi Arabia, informed Jordanian media that the father and his four children died at the scene.

He said the mother – named by her sister as Muna Khormah – is now recovering, according to medical reports.

She was immediately transferred to King Fahd Hospital for treatment.

The Jordanian embassy is now working with authorities in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to make arrangements for the repatriation of the bodies.