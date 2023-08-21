Electric car maker NWTN debuts new smart passenger vehicle

UAE-based electric car maker NWTN has launched a new luxury smart passenger vehicle (SPV) that promises to offer cutting-edge technology suitable for business and family travel.

The Rabdan “Muse”, which debuted at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California this week, features autonomous driving technology, AI and lifestyle personalisation.

The new vehicle has been in development since 2019.

Rabdan – NWTN's premium mobility brand – “represents technological innovation, intelligent comfort, seamless power and noble luxury”.

It was founded by Alan Wu, who believes “passenger-centric” intelligent technologies and new energy vehicles would change consumers' perceptions of how vehicles could change their lives.

The Muse model is focused on the needs of passengers for personalised travel experiences.

Its features include advanced driver assistance systems, real-time traffic navigation, customised climate control settings, high-speed charging with an 800V system and improved motorway driving range.

The vehicle is also built upon the Gravity Zero Platform, which is a modular, generalised vehicle architecture platform developed for all sedans, SUVs, SPV and MPVs.

The Gravity Zero Platform claims to reduce vehicle material costs, shorten vehicle development times by up to 50 per cent, reduce vehicle development costs by up to 75 per cent and enhance vehicle product quality.

The car manufacturer also announced the launch of NWTOPIA, an ecosystem built around the new Muse model, which is a concept whereby a sustainable lifestyle meets technology, said the press release.

The new vehicle launch comes a month after NWTN announced it will be building an integrated production line as it expands its factory in Abu Dhabi, under a partnership to hasten the development of the emirate's green automotive industry.

The move will create jobs for Emiratis and boost the overall sector and the green economy, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said at the time.

The Industrial Development Bureau, a unit of the department responsible for developing the industrial sector, will team up with NWTN to provide the relevant training and professional development to Emiratis, ensuring their successful integration into companies within the NWTN group.