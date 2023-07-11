Abu Dhabi and mobility company team up to boost development of green automotive industry

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) and mobility company NWTN have teamed up to accelerate the development of the UAE capital's green automotive industry.

Under the partnership, Abu Dhabi-based NWTN will build an integrated production line and expand its factory in the emirate, which in turn will provide job opportunities for Emirati talent and develop the overall sector and green economy, Added said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the Added unit mandated to develop the industrial sector, will collaborate with NWTN to provide the relevant training and professional development opportunities to UAE talent, ensuring their successful integration into NWTN group companies, it said.

The agreement was signed by Arafat Al Yafei, executive director of the IDB, and NWTN executive Mohammad Al Hafi, in the presence of Rashed Al Blooshi, undersecretary of Added.

The agreement is part of efforts to boost Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, in line with the emirate's industrial strategy, Mr Al Yafei said in the statement.

"As talent development is a top priority for us, we are pleased to collaborate with NWTN to train and create new opportunities for Emirati talent and to drive innovation in the industrial sector," he said.

"We believe this step will help in attracting new quality investments to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector."

The UAE is making advancements in smart mobility systems as part of its efforts to promote and integrate sustainability measures into society and the economy.

A number of initiatives have been introduced to bring about driverless services. This is one pillar that makes Abu Dhabi and Dubai “well positioned” to be at the forefront of becoming fully fledged smart cities.

Abu Dhabi has its own fleet of driverless taxis on Yas Island run by TXAI. During the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, TXAI ran a driverless bus service to carry fans. The emirate is also moving ahead with drone delivery trial programmes.

Last month, Added and Egypt's Valeo signed a preliminary agreement to develop the mobility sector and support sustainability initiatives in the UAE capital.

Under the partnership, Valeo will have the opportunity to design and manufacture electric and self-driving car components in the emirate, the department had said.

Also last month, the UAE signed an agreement with Shahin, a company being set up in Abu Dhabi by GCC-based NEV Enterprise, to develop, maintain and operate an electric vehicle charging station factory in the country to cater to the growing demand for EV infrastructure.

The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, supported by a Dh10 billion ($2.72 billion) investment by the Abu Dhabi government, aims to more than double the size of the manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion, create 13,600 jobs and increase the emirate's non-oil exports by 143 per cent to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.

It is also in line with the wider Operation 300bn programme, which was launched in March 2021 and is the UAE's 10-year strategy that seeks to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031.

“We are excited about the prospects of expanding our operations in Abu Dhabi and contributing to the growth of the auto industry," said Paul Lin, president of automotive at NWTN.

"This partnership aligns with our commitment to both local talent development and technological advancement.”

As part of the agreement, Added and NWTN aim to hasten the development of the modern car industry and means of transport in Abu Dhabi.

They also plan to start an innovation community that will contribute to advancing automotive technology and strengthen the green economy’s frameworks.

They will "explore co-operation opportunities in advanced technologies, innovation, creativity and research and development in transportation industries, which is one of the subsectors targeted by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy", the statement said.