Tributes paid to Emirati family members killed in Oman floods

Tributes have been paid to three members of an Emirati family who died while travelling across a flooded wadi in Oman at the weekend.

Emergency services launched a major search and rescue operation after two vehicles carrying seven people were swept away in Mahdah district, in the north of the country.

Four people were rescued from the vehicles on Saturday, with the body of one of the missing Emiratis recovered the same day.

The bodies of the other two were found on Sunday.

Omani authorities confirmed the deceased were all Emiratis belonging to the same family, one of whom was a child, thought to be in his teens.

The family members, from Al Ain, have been named as Mohammed Al Kaabi, Salem Al Kaabi and Khalifa Al Kaabi.

Tributes paid to family

Emiratis offered their condolences on social media.

Hamad Al Kaabi posted a picture of Mohammed Al Kaabi on social media, saying "May God have mercy on your soul and grant your family with patience.”

Ali Saeed Al Kaabi extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased.

“Our deepest condolences to the Al Kaabi tribe over the death of three family members who drowned in a valley after rainfall.

"May God have mercy on their souls. We belong to Allah and to him shall return.”

Munzir Al Muzaki Al Shamsi, a UAE media personality, asked for the bereaved family to be granted "patience and solace".

Oman's Civil Defence department thanked the public for their support during the search and rescue mission.

“In co-operation between the Civil Defence and Ambulance departments, the Police Command in the governorates of Al Buraimi and North Al Batina, two people who were missing were found dead,” the authority said on Sunday.

“The authority thanks the citizens for co-operating with the Civil Defence and ambulance crew during the search operations.”

The wadi had been flooded after heavy rain in the area.