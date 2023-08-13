Three Emiratis killed after car swept away in flooded wadi in Oman

Emergency services led search and rescue operations over the weekend

Three Emiratis died after their car was swept away in a flooded wadi in Oman. Photo: Oman Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority
The National author image
The National
Aug 13, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Three members of an Emirati family were killed while travelling across a flooded wadi in Oman over the weekend, authorities have confirmed.

Oman Civil Defence officers in the Al Buraimi governorate were alerted on Saturday that two vehicles carrying seven people had been swept away in the wilayat of Mahdah, the Times of Oman reported.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said four of the occupants were rescued. The body of one of the missing travellers was recovered on Saturday.

It said two other bodies were recovered on Sunday. It confirmed all three of the deceased were UAE citizens, belonging to the same family.

The bodies were found with assistance from the police in Buraimi and Batinah North governorates, the department said.

“In co-operation between the Civil Defence and Ambulance Departments, the Police Command in the governorates of Al Buraimi and North Al Batina, two people who were missing were found dead,” the authority said on Sunday.

“The authority thanks the citizens for co-operating with the civil defence and ambulance crew during the search operations.”

The wadi had been flooded after heavy rains in the area.

Updated: August 13, 2023, 4:23 PM
Arabian GulfOmanWeather

