Three Emiratis killed after car swept away in flooded wadi in Oman

Three members of an Emirati family were killed while travelling across a flooded wadi in Oman over the weekend, authorities have confirmed.

Oman Civil Defence officers in the Al Buraimi governorate were alerted on Saturday that two vehicles carrying seven people had been swept away in the wilayat of Mahdah, the Times of Oman reported.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said four of the occupants were rescued. The body of one of the missing travellers was recovered on Saturday.

It said two other bodies were recovered on Sunday. It confirmed all three of the deceased were UAE citizens, belonging to the same family.

بالتعاون بين إدارتي الدفاع المدني والإسعاف، وقيادة الشرطة بمحافظتي #البريمي و #شمال_الباطنة، العثور على المفقودين الاثنين وهما مفارقين للحياة.



وتشكر الهيئة المواطنين على تعاونهم مع رجال الدفاع المدني والإسعاف أثناء عمليات البحث.#هيئة_الدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف https://t.co/VmzzqV8tV9 pic.twitter.com/NJPXNIcFJ9 — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف - عُمان (@CDAA_OMAN) August 13, 2023

The bodies were found with assistance from the police in Buraimi and Batinah North governorates, the department said.

“In co-operation between the Civil Defence and Ambulance Departments, the Police Command in the governorates of Al Buraimi and North Al Batina, two people who were missing were found dead,” the authority said on Sunday.

“The authority thanks the citizens for co-operating with the civil defence and ambulance crew during the search operations.”

The wadi had been flooded after heavy rains in the area.