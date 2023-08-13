UAE weather: cooler eastern areas likely to see some rain on Monday

Further rain showers are expected in eastern parts of the UAE on Monday while the rest of the country is likely to be shrouded in cloud during the day.

It will remain humid in coastal regions with temperatures reaching 45C in Abu Dhabi but it will be significantly cooler in Fujairah, where the chance of rain and overhead cloud will keep temperatures lower to around 36C.

Tuesday is forecast to be another cloudy day with some sun, as temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s for much of the day, again with further possible light rain showers in eastern areas.

Coastal areas on Wednesday morning will see some mist and fog, that could reduce visibility on the roads.

A northeasterly wind will strengthen throughout the day to reach around 25 kilometres per hour, bringing further blowing sand and dust and reducing air quality, particularly in exposed regions of the country.