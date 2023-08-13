Dubai teenager writes book about her life-threatening illness

Hannah Muldoon has lived through an experience unlike few other 19-year-olds living in Dubai, spending six weeks in a coma, five months in hospital and four years recovering from a life-threatening illness.

What seemed like a welcome break from routine on a school trip to London in 2019 turned into a living nightmare for the British pupil at Dubai English Speaking College.

The Year 11 pupil was on a performing arts trip with the college when she caught the flu, which quickly developed into pneumonia.

Quote People thought the book would be difficult for me to write, but it was fun and it has helped me to get over this Hannah Muldoon

She was admitted the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on November 16, 2019 and later transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London for ongoing treatment for her heart and lungs.

Admitted to hospital, Hannah plunged into a coma, where she remained for six weeks, her family not knowing if she would recover.

She was diagnosed with a necrotising pneumonia and staphylococcus aureus, a toxic strain of bacteria that developed into sepsis.

As the bacteria spread, Hannah’s parents were asked to sign a consent form to allow surgeons to amputate her leg if required. Thankfully, that was averted.

On February 3 2020, Hannah was transferred via helicopter to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh to be closer to her family.

She was finally discharged on April 17 that year, but underwent extensive physiotherapy and achilles lengthening surgery on both her ankles, a result of her long stay in a hospital bed, eventually returning to Dubai in June 2021.

Four years on from her illness, Hannah decided to write a book based on her experiences – largely thanks to the diaries and journals kept by her mother while she was in hospital.

From left, Hannah's brother Ryan with mother Linda, Hannah and father Jim at the family villa in Dubai. Photo: Muldoon family

You Only Live Twice: When Inner Strength Is All You Have is due to be released in September, and Hannah hopes it will inspire other young people facing up to similar challenges.

“It started off as the flu but I was getting better so decided to continue with the school trip as planned,” said Hannah.

“On the second day of the trip, I went to the hospital as I was finding it hard to breathe. The influenza I had weakened my immune system which then led to pneumonia.

“My lungs had filled up [with fluid] and I ended up in a coma for six weeks.

“No one knows why there were such complications, I had no other health issues.

“I wanted to write a book about what I had been through and tell my story, tell others about what happened and help other people.”

As the largest specialist heart and lung medical centre in the UK, Hannah was in safe hands at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Pandemic threat

But as Covid-19 began to widely circulate in early 2020, doctors advised Hannah it would be safer to continue her recovery at home in Edinburgh, due to the high infection risk to vulnerable patients.

“My mum wrote a diary every day during the coma so I would not miss anything about what was happening,” said Hannah.

“It felt like a really long dream. I did not hear anyone who was speaking with me or know anything about what was happening to me.

“The overall experience made me want to write a book, and my mum was always so positive and believed I would pull through. She never questioned it once.

“Writing a book is something I have always wanted to do, and it took me around six months.

“People thought the book would be difficult for me to write, but it was fun and it has helped me to get over this.”

Hannah’s mum, Linda, originally started the diary to keep a record of her care and update her progress.

The first three days were traumatic and so the diary was completely blank as the family lived hour to hour, not knowing if Hannah would survive.

At first the diary recorded medical information and updates from the doctors, such as infection markers, her heart rate, the antibiotics used, as well as Hannah's brain activity and vital signs.

Daily journal

Then the diary became more of a communication tool for the family.

“Hannah being in a coma for five weeks was really tough, so at the end of every day I would just sit and write telling her how much I was missed her,” said Ms Muldoon.

“I would tell her who had been to visit or who had sent her messages. Where her dad and I went for dinner and what we ate.

“I even included funny stories about the nurses accommodation being flooded and us having to sleep in a children’s ward overnight.”

The family would play Hannah’s favourite music from Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande to her while she was unconscious.

Although her health has significantly improved, she still requires regular physiotherapy sessions and has peripheral nerve damage that can cause weakness and pain in the hands and feet.

The experience has seen her reassess her ambitions, and Hannah has abandoned thoughts of attending university in the UK.

As she missed a substantial part of her education during her recovery, about 18 months, she decided to stay in Dubai to catch up and now hopes to train as a lawyer in the UAE.

Family support

Hannah said the unwavering support of her family, her dad Jim, a company director, mum Linda who works in real estate, and her older brother Ryan, who is hoping to make a professional football career in the US.

“My parents have been very positive and supportive about me writing a book,” said Hannah, who is now living in Dubai.

“The book has helped me to move on in life, and I’m no longer having any serious health issues.

“Hopefully anyone else in a similar situation or who is unsure of what to do with their life can be inspired by my book.”