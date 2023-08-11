Dubai's QE2 temporarily closed due to power cut during storm

The QE2 in Dubai has closed its doors until next week after the vessel-turned-hotel lost power in storms last week.

Guests trying to book rooms at the hotel were greeted with the following message: “We regret to inform you that the entire hotel has temporarily closed during this period from Sunday, 6 August 2023, to Tuesday 15 August 2023.

“Unfortunately, an unexpected weather event last 5 August, has led to an unprecedented power cut to the entire hotel. Our team is actively working to resolve this situation as soon as possible, however, we are unable to indicate when our systems will be fully operational again.

“As a result, all hotel facilities including accommodations, restaurants and activities will be closed during this period.”

The company released a statement regarding the temporary closure.

“The recent adverse weather conditions experienced in Dubai have regrettably affected the operational schedule of the Queen Elizabeth 2. We are actively working with utmost diligence to expedite the restoration of normal operations,” read the statement.

“We deeply apologise for any disruptions that our guests may have encountered and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to promptly welcoming visitors on board as soon as possible.”

The QE2, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, once served as the world's most famous luxury ocean liner – completing more than 1,400 voyages in almost 40 years since its launch in 1967.

Since being retired from sailing duties, the ship was repurposed as a hotel in Dubai's Port Rashid.

The National reported how Dubai was hit by thunderstorms on Saturday, August 5.

Dubai Municipality received more than 100 emergency calls during the unsettled weather, including reports of fallen trees and large pools of rainwater.

Dubai was hit by heavy rain, thunder and dust storms. Residents reported hearing cracks of thunder while a dusty haze blanketed parts of the emirate.

Dubai Municipality said it received 69 reports of fallen trees on Saturday, 16 of which were on main roadways.

There were also 18 requests for excess rainwater to be drained from road surfaces.

The municipality said it had taken preventive measures for the weather, with emergency response teams on standby.

