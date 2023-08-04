UAE calls for global action to tackle food insecurity

The UAE has urged the international community to take greater action to overcome the challenge of food insecurity.

“Bringing food insecurity to an end is a collective endeavour. No one should experience famine,” Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, during a UN Security Council debate in New York, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The debate focused on famine and conflict-induced food insecurity.

“We must deepen international partnerships and make the most of multilateral fora at both the international and regional levels,” Ms Al Kaabi added.

The global community must explore options when it comes to tackling climate change, which is a key driver behind growing food insecurity, she added.

Ms Al Kaabi emphasised that those disproportionately affected by food insecurity and climate change – in particular women and youths – must be front and centre in any response.

“Recognising the disparity is not enough, we must encourage their full, equal, and meaningful participation,” she stated.

The UAE's efforts to tackle the crisis were also highlighted by Ms Al Kaabi.

“The UAE is actively engaged in public-private partnerships, such as the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives’ annual one billion meals campaign,” she said.

Ms Al Kaabi added that the UAE and the US had jointly launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, which has raised more than $13 billion to accelerate transformational change.

During her visit to New York, Ms Al Kaabi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Foreign Minister Yamada Kenji.

Food insecurity will be one of the key topics on the agenda for the UN climate change conference, Cop28, which is taking place in Dubai later this year.