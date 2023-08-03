Fire in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area brought under control

Firefighters have put out a blaze that broke out in a building in the Mussaffah area of Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon.

Civil defence crews and Abu Dhabi Police were involved in the operation to control the fire.

There were no casualties in the blaze, said officials.

Read More Emergency services contain Abu Dhabi warehouse fire

“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully controlled a fire this afternoon at a commercial building in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi,” the emirate's police force wrote on social media.

“The building was evacuated and no injuries occurred. Cooling and smoke ventilation procedures are currently under way.”

Abu Dhabi Police said the fire broke out around 2pm. Authorities evacuated the building as a precaution.