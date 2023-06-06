Emergency services contain Abu Dhabi warehouse fire

Police and firefighters were called to Mussaffah industrial area on Monday night

Jun 06, 2023
Emergency services have contained a fire that broke out at an Abu Dhabi warehouse on Monday night.

Police and Civil Defence teams were called to the blaze in Mussaffah industrial area.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police said they were dealing with the fire in a post on social media at 11.40pm.

“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have succeeded, with their rapid response, in controlling a fire on Monday evening in a warehouse in Mussaffah industrial area,” the force said in a tweet at 3.36am this morning.

“The fire did not result in casualties and the site is currently being cooled.”

Police had previously urged the public to seek information about the fire from official sources.

The cause of the blaze has not been disclosed.

Updated: June 06, 2023, 4:13 AM
