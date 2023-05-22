Abu Dhabi house fire kills six

A fire at a villa in Abu Dhabi killed six people and injured seven others on Monday.

The victims were inside the villa when the fire broke out in Al Moazaz area, south-east of Abu Dhabi city.

“We received a report about a fire in a house. Firefighters went to the scene before evacuating and controlling the fire. The incident resulted in six deaths, two seriously injured and other five people sustained moderate injuries,” Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said.

The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing, said the authority.

“We offer our condolences to the families. May God have mercy upon their souls and speed recovery for the injured people,” the authority added.

Funeral prayers were planned for the victims at Baniyas Cemetery Mosque on Monday but have now been postponed until a later date.

The authority urged the public to get details about the incident from official entities and avoid publishing or circulating rumours.