Dubai Juvenile Court orders probation for teenager who set fire to delivery rider's bike

A 17-year-old boy who stole a Dubai delivery rider's motorbike and set it alight has been placed under judicial probation.

Dubai's Juvenile Court was told that a delivery rider parked his bike outside a restaurant and left the key in the ignition while he went in to pick up an order.

The teenage boy, along with an accomplice who was referred to Dubai Misdemeanour Court, stole the motorbike and rode it around before setting it on fire.

Bashaer Al Hammadi, Assistant Chief Prosecutor, said the two defendants, whose nationalities were not revealed, were arrested after authorities linked two identical reports of the theft and the burnt motorcycle.

The defendants admitted stealing the bike during the prosecution's investigations, the prosecutor said.

Because the 17-year-old boy is a minor, the court ordered judicial probation and a social worker was assigned to review his progress over several months.

During the probation period, the teenager became closer to his family and responded positively to guidance, the court was told.

After seeing his progress, the court placed him under the supervision of his family.

“This family progress led the Juvenile Court to decide to replace the judicial test measure with the act of handing over the juvenile to his guardian,” said the prosecutor.

She said the incident has shown the significance of family supervision and the importance of fostering responsible behaviour among young people.