Man arrested for smuggling 48 tonnes of drugs into the UAE

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a man on suspicion of smuggling more than 48 tonnes of drugs into the capital.

The suspect – from an Asian country – is said to have stored the narcotics and painkillers in a warehouse in the emirate.

Officers from the force's anti-narcotics department placed the suspect under surveillance before making an arrest, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

“He stored the drugs in a warehouse in a professional way,” the force said on Tuesday.

It said the man planned to sell the drugs in the UAE.

Prosecutors called on the public to report any activities that may be related to drug trafficking to authorities.

Read More New warning over UAE WhatsApp drug delivery schemes

The UAE has adopted a tough stance on drug trafficking, with police and customs teams successfully thwarting a number of major drug operations in recent years.

The Ministry of Interior has blocked more than 2,800 social media accounts in the past three years that were found to be promoting drugs, as part of government efforts to combat drug abuse and safeguard public health and safety.

In June this year, a global crime-fighting coalition – including the UAE – seized more than 55 tonnes of drugs valued at $750m and made 597 arrests in a two-month operation.