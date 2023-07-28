Tributes paid as prominent Emirati businessman and philanthropist dies in London

Saif Rashid Hamarain, an Emirati businessman renowned for his charity work, has died in London at the age of 86.

Mr Hamarain will be buried in Ras Al Khaimah and condolences will be accepted at his home in the Al Nadiya area of the emirate.

His son, Rashid Hamarain, mourned his father on Twitter on Thursday night.

“My father passed away. We belong to God and to him we shall return,” he tweeted.

Mr Hamarain was regarded by many as a driving force in the economic growth of the UAE and played a pivotal role in the early stages of the union.

He was behind numerous charity initiatives, such as building mosques both in the UAE and overseas, as well as paying tuition fees for the children of low-income families and covering medical expenses.

Born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah, Mr Hamarain was known for his leadership skills and an unwavering determination from a young age.

He moved outside the country while young, working in different business sectors in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Hamarain returned to the UAE and worked in investment and trade in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

رحم الله رجل الأعمال سيف حمرعين الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه اليوم بعد مسيرة طويلة من العطاء. واسأل الله تعالي أن يتغمده بعفوه ورضوانه، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يجعل حبه لأعمال الخير في ميزان حسناته، وأن يلهم عائلته الكريمة وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان. pic.twitter.com/UEJNvjhJxb — د. ثاني الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) July 27, 2023

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and renowned Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor mourned Mr Hamarain on Twitter.

“May God have mercy on Saif Hamarain after a long journey of giving. May God grant his family and relatives patience and solace,” wrote Dr Al Zeyoudi.

انه يومٌ حزين.. ولكن لا نقول الا مايرضي الله، فنحن راضون بقضائه وقدره، إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون، تلقيت بألمٍ نبأ وفاة صديقي العزيز رجل الأعمال سيف حمر عين الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى خلال وجوده في العاصمة البريطانية لندن..

كان رحمة الله عليه طيب القلب، نقيّ السريرة، دائم… pic.twitter.com/zV1yzMmMUj — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) July 27, 2023

Mr Al Habtoor paid homage to a man with a "kind and pure heart.”

“Always smiling, and he was one of the distinguished economists," he wrote.

“May God bless the deceased with his forgiveness and mercy and grant his family patience and solace.”