UAE summons Swedish ambassador over Quran desecration

The UAE summoned the Swedish ambassador on Friday and handed her a note of protest against the repeated desecration of the Quran in her home country.

It is the second time Liselott Andersson has been summoned in a month.

Swedish authorities gave permission for a protest to take place on Thursday during which an Iraqi now living in Sweden – who is a self-described atheist – threatened to burn a copy of the Quran.

He did not follow through with the threat, but did kick and stand on the holy book outside of the Iraqi embassy.

Last month, a man identified as Salwan Momika burnt a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the Eid Al Adha holiday, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. It was after this incident that Ms Andersson was first summoned.

Friday's statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the protest note stated the UAE's opposition “against the repeated attacks and abuses on copies of the Holy Quran committed by extremists in the Kingdom of Sweden”.

It added the UAE “strongly condemned” Sweden's decision to allow the protests to go ahead.

“The ministry emphasised the importance of monitoring hate speech and expressions of racism that negatively impact peace and security,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the ministry expressed its rejection of the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.”

Other Arab nations have also summoned their Swedish ambassadors and recalled their own representatives in response to the treatment of the Quran.

Iraq expelled Sweden's ambassador on Thursday.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah said he held the Swedish side fully responsible for such acts that fuel the discourses of hatred against Muslims and incite violence, a statement shared by the Kuwaiti News Agency said.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi said he respected freedom of expression, “but to stand back and permit insulting actions that incite hatred is reckless and dangerous for peace, harmony and social cohesion”.