A Closer Look: Tips for UAE newcomers

In A Closer Look, The National offers an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

The popularity of the UAE is growing as people from all over the world move to the Emirates and make it their home.

Naturally, many time their relocation with the start of the popular winter season, meaning there are only a few weeks left to pack bags and organise the start of their new life.

But what do you need to know about living in the UAE before you actually land on the tarmac?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Ramola Talwar Badam to get advice on what every newcomer needs to know.

