UAE jobseeker visa: What are the rules and are you eligible?

The UAE introduced new visa rules towards the end of 2022, which represented one of the biggest shake-ups to the country's immigration policy in years.

Among the changes was the introduction of a new jobseeker visa, which is intended to attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities in the country.

The new rules came into effect on October 3, 2022 after being approved by Cabinet in April of the same year. At the time, experts said the introduction of the new visa would lead to an influx of jobseekers.

Experts said the changes would make it more simple for people to enter the UAE to find work, and marked a move to a more flexible and modern immigration and employment system.

Here's all you need to know about the UAE's jobseeker visa.

Who can apply for the new jobseeker visa?

The visa is open to those classified in the first, second or third skill level per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and to the latest graduates of the top 500 universities in the world.

It does not require a sponsor or a host.

The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

For how long is the visa valid?

The visa is multi-entry and valid for 60 days.

How much does it cost?

The total outlay for a 60-day visa is Dh1,495 ($407). A 90-day visa costs Dh1,655 ($450) and the visa for 120 days is Dh1,815 ($494)

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security's website says each jobseeker visa includes a refundable security deposit of Dh1,025 ($279).

To gain access to the service on the Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security website, select Services and then eChannels Residency & Citizenship in the drop-down menu.