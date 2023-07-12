UAE looks to harness and share government expertise abroad

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched an international programme to train government directors.

The International Programme for Government Directors was launched on Wednesday and seeks to bridge the knowledge gap between the UAE and the world.

“Today we launch an international programme on training government directors in partnership with 30 countries throughout the world as part of our knowledge and administrative engagement with various countries and governments,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a press release.

“The programme seeks to export Emirati expertise in government administration and to construct knowledge bridges with other governments in order to promote government administrative competences defined by flexibility, innovation and the ability to deal with future changes.”

He added that sharing knowledge among collaborating nations would help create sustainable relationships for future developments.

The programme will feature courses on strategic, innovative and digital leadership, as well as a programme to help decision-makers develop leadership skills.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of Sheikh Mohammed's Executive Office, said the programme is part of a knowledge exchange with 30 nations.

The programme will introduce the 30 nations – which were not named – to UAE best practices in key sectors including sustainable energy, capital markets, infrastructure, space, economy, digital transition, services and logistics.

“The International Programme for Government Directors strives to create capacities and produce adaptable and distinguished government competencies based on innovation knowledge and future vision,” Mr Al Gergawi said.