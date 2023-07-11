Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and praised the emirate's protection of marine life.

During his visit to Yas Island, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the educational and entertainment facility, which opened in May.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the project and what it adds to tourism in the UAE, highlighting the world-class infrastructure that was developed through strong public-private partnerships.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is built on a total area of 183,000 square metres over five floors and Sheikh Mohammed was told about the facility's role in supporting marine life through the Research and Rescue Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the diverse educational and entertainment experiences spread over eight sections that host habitats, rides and interactive exhibits as well as 150 species including sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

In photos shared on social media, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen touring the water basin, which contains about 25 million litres of water.

It also contains about 68,000 different species of marine life.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Abu Dhabi World located within SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which focuses on marine life in the Gulf region, as well as the marine heritage of the UAE.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the first outside North America and is the latest addition to Yas Island's attractions, which includes Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Clymb Abu Dhabi.

