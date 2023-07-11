Fire destroys perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain said no injuries were reported in a fire on Monday afternoon that destroyed a perfume factory in the emirate.

Civil Defence teams from Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah were called to deal with the blaze that broke out in a factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, visited the scene while firefighters were bringing the fire under control.

He praised the civil defence team for their fast response in reaching the scene and dealing with the fire.