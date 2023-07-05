Emergency crews contain Abu Dhabi residential fire

Emergency services have contained a fire that broke out at a residential building in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

Police and Civil Defence teams were called to the blaze in the Corniche area.

No casualties were reported.

Abu Dhabi Police said they had dealt with the fire in a post on social media.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully controlled a fire that broke out this evening at a flat in a residential building at Abu Dhabi Corniche," the force said in a tweet at 8.34pm.

"The building was evacuated for the safety of residents. The fire did not result in any casualties and cooling procedures are now under way."

Police previously urged the public to seek information about the fire from official sources.

The cause of the blaze has not been disclosed.