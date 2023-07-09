UAE weather: Dusty and hot conditions expected to continue all week

High winds across the UAE are expected to bring dusty conditions throughout the week, with temperatures reaching as high as 48°C in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said northern and eastern emirates would experience winds of up to 40kph, causing dust to cover parts of the country.

IQ Air Index, a global indicator of air quality, said Dubai was rated as "hazardous" again on Sunday.

"Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime," the NCM said of Monday's forecast in its weekly weather bulletin.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 49.3 درجة مئوية في حميم (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 15:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.3°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/QIIAJy0QGA — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMUAE) July 8, 2023

“Clouds appear over some eastern and northern areas with a probability of light rainfall.

“Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, especially over some eastern and northern areas, with a speed of 10-25 [but eventually] reaching 40kph.”

Similar weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday will reach highs of 44°C and lows of 33°C in the late evening.

It will be slightly hotter in Dubai on Monday, while the temperature in Al Ain will reach a high of 47°C.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the mid-40s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with humidity also expected to rise.

Thursday could be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures peaking at 48°C in Abu Dhabi and 46°C in Dubai.