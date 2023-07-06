UAE weather: Alert issued as fog reduces visibility

A UAE weather alert has been issued after fog rolled in across parts of the country on Thursday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned that visibility would be reduced to less than 1,000 metres in some areas.

Foggy weather was reported in parts of Dubai as well as Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The weather bureau said fog formations were expected to be in place until at least 8am.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out a message on social media urging drivers to exercise caution due to "reduced visibility during the fog".

Motorists were told to follow variable speed limits posted on electronic road signs on their commute.

Speed limits are typically reduced to 80kph in the capital during spells of foggy weather in a bid to boost safety.

The advisory came amid an unsettled bout of weather across the Emirates as the summer season gets in full swing.

The NCM said temperatures would hover around the mid to late 40s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for much of the week, peaking at 48°C in the capital on Sunday.

Humidity levels have also risen in recent days and were predicted to hit 100 per cent in some parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

