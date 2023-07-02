Dubai Customs helps Japan to seize $310m of drugs stashed on container ship

Dubai Customs have joined forces with their Japanese counterparts to thwart efforts to smuggle $310 million of methamphetamine into the East Asian country.

Customs officers from both nations came together after receiving information that a large haul of illicit drugs had been stashed on a cargo ship bound for Japan.

The resulting joint operation led to the second biggest drug bust ever made in Japan, as about 700kg of methamphetamine was seized in Tokyo, Emirati state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The cargo ship had set sail from an unspecified Asian country with a significant quantity of drugs hidden on board.

This marks a key victory in Dubai's ongoing support of the global fight against drug trafficking.

Ahmed Musabih, director general of Dubai Customs, stressed the importance of forging close links with customs authorities around the world to help snuff out the drugs trade.

Last month, Dubai Customs assisted Canadian authorities in tracking and obtaining more than 547kg of drugs.

The contraband was discovered in shipping containers transported to Canada from Asia.

No further details about the haul were revealed.

A global crime-fighting coalition – including the UAE – has seized more than 55 tonnes of drugs valued at $750m in a two-month operation, also making 597 arrests.

The International Security Alliance, which includes the UAE, Bahrain, Senegal, Morocco, Spain, Israel, Italy, Slovakia, Singapore, France and the Netherlands, joined forces with the Police Community of the Americas, Ameripol. The operation targeted gangs smuggling drugs across parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In total, 22 countries were involved in the major campaign to disrupt sophisticated drug networks between April and June.

Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, hailed the efforts of global police forces to take drugs off the streets.

He thanked ISA and Ameripol for “their promotion of international efforts to combat this dangerous scourge at the global level, as partners in the safety of our societies,” in a message on Twitter on Monday.

The campaign targeted transnational drug trafficking networks and involved monitoring air, land and sea routes used by the gangs.

Footage shared by the alliance showed special forces teams from around the world carrying out key arrests and seizing large quantities of drugs.

