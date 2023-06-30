Syrian orphans and young cancer patients enjoy Eid celebrations with Emirates Red Crescent

Orphans and paediatric cancer patients in Syria have enjoyed an Eid Al Adha celebration organised for them by Emirates Red Crescent.

Nearly 100 children were brought together by charity workers on the second day of the holiday in the Syrian province of Latakia as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2.

The celebration was held in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Crescent, and is part of the UAE's humanitarian relief effort to help people affected by the deadly earthquake which struck the region on February 6.

In a video released online the children were shown singing songs and playing games with the charity workers.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said the gesture aims to "spread smiles and happiness among the orphaned and children fighting cancer on Eid, enabling them to experience the festivities alongside their friends," according to state news agency Wam.

Ruba Hussien, secretary-general of the Assawari Association, a community organisation in Syria, expressed her gratitude to the UAE for bringing joy to children who are in desperate circumstances.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the UAE's actions aimed at supporting Syrians under the guidance of its leadership.

As part of the operation, 186 aircraft and four ships with essential food supplies, medicines and medical equipment have been dispatched to support the recovery of the Syrian people.

Earlier this month, a fourth UAE aid ship arrived at Syria's port of Latakia, carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of aid.