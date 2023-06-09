UAE to send clothes to earthquake-hit Syria for Eid Al Adha

The Emirates Red Crescent will be sending clothes to more than 40,000 Syrians in the run-up to Eid Al Adha.

The charity will also send 2,000 animals for sacrifice, laptops and desktop computers. It has also offered to restore and maintain 40 schools in Latakia.

The charity announced the launch of four new initiatives on Thursday, under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, as part of its ongoing humanitarian drive to support those affected by February's earthquake, according state news agency Wam.

The humanitarian effort called Chivalrous Knight 2 was launched by the Ministry of Defence Joint Operators Command to support people in Syria and neighbouring Turkey.

The four new initiatives include My School Is My Identity, which aims to restore 40 schools in Latakia, Education Knights to support educational training at Tishreen University, Eid clothes, which will provide clothing for people in Syria, and the Adahi Project, which will donate sacrificial livestock for the Eid holiday.

More than 50,000 people were killed and millions were affected by the earthquake that hit south-east Turkey and Syria. Entire villages were wiped out, forcing people to live in temporary shelters, entirely dependent on aid.

The UAE said that Eid clothes are being prepared and distributed to approximately 44,000 Syrians in Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Latakia, while 2,000 head of sacrificial livestock will be distributed to 100,000 people before the upcoming Eid holiday.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Muhammed Khamis Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent in Syria.

Tayseer Habib, chairman of the Latakia Provincial Council, praised the UAE for its humanitarian drive, which has continued for more than 100 days so far.

