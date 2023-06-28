'Our joy is doubled': Babies bring extra Eid Al Adha happiness to UAE families

It was a double celebration this Eid Al Adha for some families as they welcomed healthy babies.

Parents shared their delight at the birth of their children with hospitals distributing flowers and chocolates to make the day extra special.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday celebrated the arrival of three babies – a girl and two boys.

The Emirati Al Zaabi family had the honour of being the first to celebrate the arrival of their newborn, Abdullah. He was born at 12 minutes after midnight in good health and weighed 3.04kg.

"Baby Abdullah has brought us immense joy and gratitude,” his father said.

“We are deeply grateful to have been blessed with this precious gift on the auspicious first day of Eid. We extend our sincere appreciation to the entire team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for their exceptional care and support extended to my wife and child."

Emirati baby Abdullah from the Al Zaabi family was the first to be born at the Danat Al Emarat Hospital on Eid Al Adha. Photo: Danat Al Emarat Hospital

The second Emirati newborn was a baby girl who was born at 3am, weighing 2.87kg.

And at 6:21am, the Emirati family of Al Hanaee welcomed their son, weighing 3.49kg.

"We have decided to name our baby, Hamed," the father said. “We consider ourselves very lucky that our son arrived in good health on this memorable day, doubling our joy.

"We are incredibly grateful for the compassionate care extended to my wife and our child by the team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, who managed to make two wonderful occasions even more special.”

Hospital staff distributed flowers and chocolates to those celebrating at the hospital on a very special occasion.

It was also a joyous occasion at Ajman’s Thumbay University Hospital where proud parents Aysha and Ghalib Zakir from Pakistan welcomed their baby boy at 4:33am.

Aysha arrived at the hospital in labour about midnight with staff ensuring the baby was delivered safely weighing 3.8kg.

“Today, on this blessed Eid Al Adha, I am overwhelmed as we have welcomed our precious baby boy,” said proud father Ghalib Zakir.

A baby boy born to Aysha and Ghalib Zakir from Pakistan at Thumbay University Hospital. Photo: Thumbay University Hospital

“My heart is filled with gratitude for the doctor and the hospital staff at Thumbay University Hospital who have provided exceptional care and support throughout this incredible journey.

"They have truly made this Eid a celebration of miracles and blessings. Eid Mubarak to all and may the joy of this day touch every soul with love and happiness.”

Dr Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer at the hospital’s centre of obstetrics and gynaecology, said the hospital was proud to have delivered the baby.

"It was our privilege that we had the honour of delivering a precious baby boy into this world," Dr Mummigatti said. "Both the baby and the mother are in good health and thriving. Eid Mubarak to all, as we celebrate the miracle of life on this special occasion."

