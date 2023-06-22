President Sheikh Mohamed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The UAE leader and Mr Amirabdollahian reviewed several international and regional issues during the meeting at Al Shati Palace.

They discussed the importance of “building on positive developments” to benefit the region and boost stability and prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Amirabdollahian, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sheikh Mohamed and called for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed relayed similar sentiments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; and Saif Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Iran.

Mr Amirabdollahian's UAE visit is the latest stop on a tour of Gulf countries this week.

He visited Kuwait and Oman on Wednesday, following talks in Qatar on Tuesday.