UAE weather: Rain expected in parts of Dubai and sandstorm likely to affect visibility

Rain is expected to fall in parts of Dubai on Monday evening, with visibility dropping in the city due to a sandstorm.

In its forecast for Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology said weather will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formation by afternoon.

NCM reported rain in Lahbab in the eastern part of Dubai and Swiwayb in Al Ain. It also issued yellow and orange weather alerts for central areas of the country.

A yellow alert means people should take care during outdoor activities.

An orange alert indicates that hazardous conditions are expected.

Several residents in Dubai posted images on Twitter of the visibility dropping.

A sandstorm has eaten Dubai.



For reference, I'm currently on the 44th floor and should be able to see buildings stretching into the distant horizon.



There is no horizon. pic.twitter.com/c36HzK0xHj — Why yes, that is *my* bookladder (@EPatersonMorgan) June 19, 2023

It is expected to be humid on Monday night, with the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas on Tuesday morning.

NCM said the light to moderate wind will reach 35kph and cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

Rain on Tuesday is expected to be limited to mountain areas.

It will be humid again at night on Tuesday, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and interior areas on Wednesday morning.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with no rain or fog forecast.