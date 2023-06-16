A Closer Look: Abrahamic Family House leaders' first media interviews

In A Closer Look, The National offers an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

TheAbrahamic Family House has quickly become a landmark in Abu Dhabi and since its opening in March, worshippers have flocked to attend prayers and services there.

In their first interview, the leaders of each faith spoke exclusively to The National to describe what life has been like since the grand opening.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Anjana Sankar, who was invited to interview the three religious figures, to hear more about how communities have been welcomed to the new places of worship, with many celebrating momentous life occasions there.

