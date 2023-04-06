First Passover celebrated at Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

The Moses ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday hosted its first Passover.

The ceremony – known as a seder – was held at the synagogue on Saadiyat Island.

It was the first time in UAE history that a purpose-built synagogue hosted Passover.

The event drew members of the Jewish community in the UAE, visitors and other attendees. There was also a special programme for children.

Passover is an important Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

The seder, which is Hebrew for "order", involves a retelling of this story along with a festive meal, including matzah – an unleavened flatbread that is an integral part of Jewish cuisine.

The Jewish community in the UAE has grown substantially over the past few years and is now thought to number in the thousands.

Apart from the celebration at the Abrahamic Family House, several large seders – some involving hundreds of people – are being held around the country to mark Passover.

The Abrahamic Family House, meanwhile, is also home to a church and a mosque. It opened to the public on March 1, 2023, and has since been open for visitors and daily prayer.