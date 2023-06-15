Man arrested in Sharjah in connection to fatal crash

Sharjah Police have arrested a man in connection to a road crash that killed an Emirati government worker.

The incident happened in the Wadi Al Helo area of Kalba on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old Emirati man, worked for Sharjah Municipality and had parked his vehicle by the roadside while undertaking his duties.

Despite following preventive and safety measures, an out-of-control vehicle travelling at high speed collided with the parked vehicle, which then struck the worker.

The man was immediately taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police said an investigation revealed that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The driver has been referred to traffic prosecutors in the emirate.

Last month, two Emiratis died after their vehicles were hit by a speeding and overladen lorry in Fujairah.

The 17-year-old boy and the 44-year-old woman, travelling separately, were killed when their cars burst into flames.

The teenager was travelling with his father, who was injured in the incident. The lorry driver was also wounded.

The crash took place on the road leading to the port of Fujairah.