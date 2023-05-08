Firefighter who fell to death in Ras Al Khaimah mountains was 'selfless hero'

An Emirati firefighter who fell to his death while walking in the mountains in Ras Al Khaimah has “left an indelible mark on the community”, a family member said.

Salem Ahmed Al Shumaili, 36, who served with RAK Civil Defence, was on a honey hunting trip on Saturday when the fatal accident happened.

The father of three, an accomplished climber, had travelled to the area alone after performing prayers at about 4pm.

Family and friends searched for several hours when he failed to return home, before alerting authorities.

His body was found at about 2.50am on Sunday.

RAK Civil Defence confirmed Mr Al Shumaili had served as a firefighter at Al Jazirah Al Hamra fire station in the emirate.

“He was known as a kind-hearted man who passionately contributed to voluntary, community and heritage work,” said his cousin Saif Rashid Al Shumaili.

“His love for mountains and climbing began in his childhood and he dedicated his life to helping others as a member of the emirate's civil defence department.”

His cousin said he leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as seven brothers and four sisters.

“He was known for his bravery and expertise in rescuing people lost or stuck in mountainous areas,” said Saif.

He said Mr Al Shumaili relished his Emirati roots and had mastered traditional pottery-making, a skill he was sharing with younger relatives.

“The heart-wrenching loss of Salem, a selfless civil defence hero, mountain enthusiast and devoted family man, has left an indelible mark on the community,” he said.