Emirati dies on picnic trip in Ras Al Khaimah mountains

An Emirati man has died after falling in a mountainous part of Ras Al Khaimah, according to authorities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the victim, whose has not yet been named, had gone on a picnic trip in the area. The location was not disclosed.

When he failed to return home at the usual time, relatives and locals went out to search for him.

“After the young man's family reported his absence, a search team was formed, including personnel from the police, the search and rescue department, the national ambulance, and local residents familiar with the area,” said Lt Col Ahmed Al Mazyoud, head of Al Rams Comprehensive Police Station.

The search team found the young man dead in one of the rugged regions of the mountain, having fallen from a height.

Lt Col Al Ahmed urged the public to exercise caution and safety measures when engaging in outdoor activities, especially in mountainous and remote areas.