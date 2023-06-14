Dubai Taxi launches 600-strong motorbike fleet for delivery companies

Dubai Taxi Corporation has introduced a motorbike taxi service for delivery companies in the emirate.

Announcing the initiative on Wednesday, the DTC said the 600-strong fleet was for companies that already had an online platform or smartphone app.

It said the fleet was expected to increase to 990 by the end of the year, adding more bike options for delivery companies amid a boom in the sector.

The bikes are equipped with the latest safety features, monitored by tracking devices and supported by a control centre that operates around the clock, it added.

The DTC, which is part of the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority, said the service was aimed at supporting a sustainable transport sector in Dubai.

“Dubai Taxi Corporation offers cutting-edge motorbikes driven by highly efficient and qualified drivers who conform to best practices to ensure safe delivery services to customers,” said Mansoor Al Falasi, chief executive of the DTC.

“DTC's professional team is eager to provide top-notch services in terms of operation, tracking and maintenance, and the service preserves the identity of the brands of companies in contract with DTC.”

The delivery service boom in Dubai over the past few years was cemented during the Covid-19 pandemic when stay-at-home rules meant many residents needed to rely on home deliveries with companies such as Talabat, Noon and Deliveroo.

The RTA said there were 2,891 delivery service companies in Dubai as of December, an increase of 48.3 per cent compared with 2021. It is believed there are tens of thousands of riders in the UAE and most companies use third-party agencies to employ them.

The surge in riders has also led to a sharp rise in accidents. Authorities have responded by running road safety workshops and issuing professional rider certificates.

The RTA also announced in March it would build three rest stops for delivery drivers in the emirate.