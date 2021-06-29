Coronavirus: Dubai's delivery drivers tell of life on the road as they count cost of Covid-19

Latest: Dubai to impose new restrictions on travel and shopping

In 10 years as a delivery driver, Sundeep never imagined he would drive down Sheikh Zayed Road without another vehicle in sight.

But after Dubai imposed tight restrictions on travel in the emirate last week, Sundeep’s motorcycle has precious little evening traffic to contend with on what is usually Dubai's busiest highway.

Sundeep is one of thousands of delivery drivers in Dubai whose work is a lifeline to people self-isolating to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The drivers are struggling as demand has plummeted in recent weeks.

Quote Now nobody gives tips and I never see my customers. Customers say, 'leave it at the door' and people speak to us in cheap language

“Coronavirus is hell for us,” said Sundeep, who asked his last name and company not be used. “There’s no money for us to save. Where is the money?”

As of April 5, the UAE had 1,505 confirmed cases - more than three times the number recorded a week ago.

The government has ordered people to remain at home for 24-hours per day, unless they work in an essential sector such as healthcare. Only one member of each household can leave the home to shop for essentials.

Delivery drivers are an exception. In the evening, they sit at empty tables outside the restaurants and cafes that did brisk trade until a few weeks ago.

Sundeep earns Dh9.50 per delivery and has no base salary, averaging Dh3,000 in a normal month. His monthly expenses are Dh700 for a bedspace in shared accommodation, Dh300 for food and Dh300 for petrol. That leaves him about Dh1,500 a month to support his family in Nepal.

This month, there might be nothing to remit.

Motorists in breach of the stay-home measures face fines of up to Dh3,000, the equivalent to nearly a month’s salary for Dubai delivery drivers.

Food-delivery service Deliveroo said government authorities allow its drivers to work after 8pm as part of a number of exemptions to the directive.

“We have been working with all agencies employing them to ensure they have the necessary permits to operate as instructed by the government,” said a Deliveroo spokesperson.

The company said "orders are steady" and it did not recognise the decline in sales drivers described to The National.

The usually jam-packed Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai wears a deserted look. AFP

As an added financial burden, tips dried up when customers began to pay with cards instead of cash to limit human interaction. Additionally, drivers have become stigmatised for their work.

“Now nobody gives tips and I never see my customers,” said Abdul, a Pakistani delivery driver of 13 years experience who asked not to be identified by his full name. “Customers say, ‘leave it at the door’ and people speak to us in cheap language. They put out their hands to us and say, ‘stay away’.”

Sundeep echoed the sentiment, calling for respect and understand during trying times. "What I request is that people remember we are also human, we are not animals so don’t be afraid,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 wo2 APR AbuDhabi A commuter enters the new sterilisation area and gets sprayed at the entrance of the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Terminal. The National (VB)

Laundry services, which typically offer door-to-door pickup, have also taken a hit.

Local laundry service Washmen saw volumes drop by 40 per cent in the third week of March. Its employees have agreed to unpaid leave but workers diagnosed with Covid-19 are guaranteed financial support.

“Morally, paid leave is the only way to treat any employee that is directly impacted by the disease,” said its chief executive, Rami Shaar.

Tipping can also go a long ways to help workers at this time, he noted. “We do encourage consumers in the UAE to remember to tip the people that serve us. These are difficult times and a small tip would have an impact.”

Gig economy workers like drivers have suffered worldwide since the outbreak.

On Monday, the chief executive of ride-hailing app Careem wrote an open appeal to governments requesting support for employees suffering from economic hardship due to the pandemic. Careem estimates its Middle East drivers each need about $500 (Dh1836) a month to survive.

Drivers interviewed by The National were unsure whether they would receive financial assistance if they fell sick.

Talabat and Uber Eats confirmed their delivery drivers were entitled to paid leave if drivers fell ill with Covid-19 but did not specify how much drivers in the UAE would receive.

“The delivery sector offers an important lifeline for the entire community and is an essential service,” said Mo Yildirim, Talabat’s managing director in the UAE.

“The general public relies on food deliveries so they can stay home and stay safe.”

In the meantime, drivers ask those who can stay home to take care. “I cannot stay in my room because I work in the delivery service,” said Abdul, another driver identifying himself by his first name. “So we want other people to always be safe for us. That’s it.”

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

