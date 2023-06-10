UAE President visits newly re-elected Turkish President

President Sheikh Mohamed was among the first world leaders to meet with the newly-reelected Turkish president in a visit on Saturday.

The UAE head of state was received by Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the start of an official visit to Istanbul.

Sheikh Mohamed's discussions will include efforts to boost the "comprehensive economic partnership that bring the two countries together", state news agency Wam reported.

Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and senior officials, were present as the UAE President received an honour guard welcome.

Mr Erdogan saw off a challenge to his two-decade rule in a close election two weeks ago. He will serve five more years in power.

Observers predict closer relations with the Gulf nations to be high on his agenda, as he looks to boost ties and attract investment in Turkey, which has faced economic stagnation and a weakening lira.

"The two leaders will hold talks later to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on further enhancing economic cooperation and supporting regional stability," Wam added.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by ministers and officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

On Saturday night, Istanbul is hosting the global spectacle of the Champions League final between Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City and Inter Milan.